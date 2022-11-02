Stuck in Ukraine, some Russian soldiers dream of family vacations, others mutiny

During the height of Ukraine’s northeastern counteroffensive, an anonymous Russian soldier was dreaming about him and his family having a joint vacation, imagining an eventual end to the war.

The unnamed soldier’s journal notes were discovered by the Ukrainian forces in a notebook that was found in a Russian outpost in Kharkiv that had been abandoned after the aggressor’s soldiers withdrew from the majority of the area in September.

One of the soldier’s numerous entries revealed a long-term perspective on the conflict and an imagined other future.

“I went home on August 10, 2023, I am already home with my family… I am having a nice time in Khabarovsk with my family, with my wife and my girls,” he wrote, according to Reuters.

Early September saw an increase in activity with the beginning of Ukraine’s effective counteroffensive in northern Kharkiv region. By the middle of the month, towns like Balakliya and Izium had been freed, and the Russian military reported its withdrawal from almost the whole Kharkiv region and moving its forces elsewhere.

Some of the mobilised resist

Meanwhile, more than a hundred men mobilised by Russia for the war against Ukraine rioted over the lack of promised money payments and announced they would not go to fight, the Insider website reported. Law enforcement forces were reportedly pulled to the site to quell the protest.

The revolt broke out at a training centre in Ulyanovsk in the south-west of Russia. The men recorded a video in which they made their allegations against the command and authorities. The soldiers said they refuse to take part in the war in Ukraine.

Insider portal published a video from the centre, in which the men can be heard shouting: “one for all, all for one!”

As the website pointed out, this is not the first time that the mobilised have complained about problems with command or equipment. Dozens of similar videos have appeared online over the past month.

According to the British defence ministry, Russian reserve troops assigned to fight in Ukraine entered the front lines with “barely usable” arms. This development is expected to put an additional logistical burden on Moscow’s military command, Business Insider wrote.

It also added that Russian officials were alarmed since some of these reservists were even dispatched without weapons, according to British intelligence.