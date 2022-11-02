Countdown to World Cup 2022: 18 days till the big kick-off

Japan are the first national team to announce their 26-man squad, with coach Hajime Moriyasu stating he has opted for players with “burning ambition” over those with experience. Meanwhile in Europe the Wales national team may soon be known as… Cymru.

Japan will face a tough set of tests in Group E against Germany, Costa Rica and Spain. The Japanese qualified relatively comfortably for Qatar, finishing second behind Saudi Arabia in their qualification group, with a record of winning seven and drawing one of their 10 qualifiers.

The 26-man squad contains a handful of faces familiar to European football fans, with the likes of Arsenal’s full back Takehiro Tomiyasu, Monaco forward Takumi Minamino, Eintracht Frankfurt and Europa League winner Daichi Kamada and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma. Schalke central defender Maya Yoshida looks set to wear the captain’s armband at the tournament.

Despite the familiarity of the aforementioned names there will be some eyebrows raised at the lack of experience, with 19 of the squad having never been to a World Cup. Indeed, there was no place for the Celtic duo of Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

This will be Japan’s seventh appearance at the World Cup, having made their debut in 1994 and been an ever present since. Japan have reached the last 16 three times: on home soil in 2002, in South Africa in 2010 and in Russia in 2018.

The country formerly known as Wales?

Wales’ football association have announced they may change their name to Cymru – the Welsh name for Wales – after this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) already uses Cymru at its headquarters and in communications and documents.

Informal discussions have taken place with European football’s ruling body UEFA about a possible change.

“The team should always be called Cymru, that’s what we call it here,” said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney.

“Our view at the moment is that domestically we’re clearly called Cymru. That’s what we call our national teams,” Mr Mooney stated.

“If you look at our website, how we talk about ourselves, we are very much Cymru,” he went on to say.

“You’ve seen countries like Azerbaijan, Turkey and others use their own language,” said Mooney. They’re quite strong on it and we spoke to the Turkish at the Euro 2024 draw about it.”

Poland’s star men rest

Both Piotr Zieliński’s Napoli and Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona were in Champions League action on Tuesday evening. However, with Napoli already qualified, Zieliński, a vital component in Napoli’s highly successful season thus far, was largely rested, making a cameo appearance in the final eight minutes of their defeat to Liverpool.

Lewandowski is also a crucial member of his team but with Barcelona already eliminated from this season’s Champions League, he was given the night off away to Czech outfit Plzen with more important tests ahead.