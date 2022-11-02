Lebanon enters ruling crisis with no president and fragmented parliament

Lebanon entered an unprecedented government crisis on Tuesday, with no president, a caretaker cabinet with limited powers and a deeply fragmented parliament.

At the same time, the country is still struggling with a record-making financial meltdown that has impoverished most of the population.

Lebanon now officially has no president and no government: an unprecedented power vacuum during an unprecedented crisis.

Question is: what good has it been having people in power when they used that power to ruin the country?

Pity the nation.

One may wonder – what makes electing a president so difficult, what is at stake and who will govern Lebanon in this vacuum?

Lebanon’s fractured, sectarian politics mean electing a new head of state or forming a new cabinet is never straightforward. The country’s parliament elects the president in a secret ballot by lawmakers in the 128-member parliament, where seats are evenly divided between Muslim and Christian denominations.

However, the thresholds needed to secure a quorum and victory mean that no single faction or alliance has enough seats to impose their choice – resulting in trading votes for other political favors.

Forming a cabinet is equally complex, with parties dividing up their shares of ministries based on influence, sect, parliamentary bloc size and possible posts they could be appointed to elsewhere in the state.

Michel Aoun became head of state in 2016, thanks to a grand bargain endorsed by powerful Shi’ite group Hezbollah and his main Maronite Christian rival Samir Geagea, and which brought Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri back as prime minister.

Foreign influence can play a part in forging deals to elect a president in a country where international rivalries have long played out in domestic crises.

Mr Aoun’s predecessor – Michel Suleiman – took office in 2008 as part of a deal brokered in Qatar with Western backing.

Why is the current situation unprecedented?

The horsetrading required to form a government or select a president in the country has often left Lebanon either without a head of state or with a cabinet operating in a caretaker capacity.

But for the first time, it now has both simultaneously.

Lebanon held parliamentary elections in May, which triggered the creation of a new cabinet while the old one continued basic governing work under a caretaker capacity.

Mr Aoun nominated prime minister Najib Mikati to return as premier but did not approve his cabinet line-ups over the last six months – meaning no new government was formed.

In an interview with Reuters, Mr Aoun warned of “constitutional chaos” if his term ended with no successor and no new cabinet. In his final act as president, he declared the government “resigned” – reaffirming its caretaker capacity – and sent a letter to parliament urging it to keep Mr Mikati in check.

The constitution stipulates that such a move compels parliament to meet in an extraordinary session until a new cabinet has been formed. It is set to meet on Thursday November 3.

What about the consequences?

Lebanon’s president is responsible for signing bills into law, appointing the prime minister and approving the cabinet formation before it goes to parliament for a vote of confidence. The Cabinet is, in turn, responsible for making executive decisions.

The constitution says a resigned cabinet shall operate “in the narrow sense,” without more details. In a presidential vacuum, it says parliament should meet urgently to elect one.

In previous presidential vacuums, the cabinet took on the president’s powers by taking decisions unanimously – but on his way out, Mr Aoun insisted a caretaker government should not be allowed to assume those prerogatives.

That throws into question how Lebanon will deal with the worsening financial crisis, which has impoverished more than 80 percent of the population and frozen savers out of cash in the paralyzed banking system for three years.

The government reached a draft IMF deal in May that would unlock badly-needed aid. But Beirut has done little towards implementing reforms needed to seal the deal.

Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami has said the country could still submit its progress to the IMF board for review but was not sure if the final deal would require a president’s approval.