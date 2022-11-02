President signs energy cap, coal distribution laws

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s president on Wednesday signed into law bills capping energy prices for households, SMEs and local governments, as Poles and Polish businesses brace themselves for high energy bills during the winter months.

Andrzej Duda also signed a law a bill on regulating coal distribution by local governments.

Under the price cap law, households which cross energy consumption limits in 2023 will pay no more than PLN 693 (EUR 147.3)/MWh, with the maximum above-limit tariff for local governments and SMEs at PLN 785 (EUR 166.9)/MWh.

The new tariffs will also cover public utilities including clinics and hospitals, schools, pre-schools, cultural centres and churches.

Under the coal distribution law, local governments will be entitled to purchase coal at no more than PLN 1,500 (EUR 318.9) per tonne, and sell it to users at a maximum price of PLN 2,000 (EUR 425.2) per tonne.

The new laws are designed to protect energy users from soaring energy prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.