Poles honour fallen Ukrainians on All Saints’ Day

On All Saints’ Day, that special time in Poland when Poles visit the graves of their loved ones, candlelights were lit also to honour Ukrainians who died as a result of the vicious Russian invasion.

At the Rakowicki Cemetery in Kraków, a Ukrainian memorial was established – a place where anyone can light a candlelight as a means of tribute to the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Super Express daily wrote on Monday.

By establishing the memorial, the cemetery authorities made it possible for Ukrainians and Poles and all other people willing to pay their respects to Ukrainians. The spot was marked with a Ukrainian flag.

Reflecting that many Ukrainians won’t be able to visit their necropoleis in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict, Jakub Niewdana, the originator of the idea to set up the memorial, said that he wanted Ukrainians “not to feel estranged in these days” and thought of “a place where they could commemorate their dead.”

People light candles during the Candlelight Vigil for Heroes in Krakow’s Market Square, on the 251st day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on November 01, 2022 in Krakow. On this All Saints’ Day 2022, participants lit candles to honor the heroes of various nationalities who fell in Ukraine in defense of peace, freedom and democracy in Europe. Photo: Artur Widak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He also expressed his joy at the fact that the memorial could become “another element bringing different traditions and cultures together.”

Meanwhile, in the western Polish city of Poznań, commemorative Ukrainian flags-adorned stones were laid at the cemeteries of Miłostów and Juników on October 27. Ukrainians and Poznań citizens have been lighting candlelights and leaving them at the feet of the stones ever since to honour the victims of the Russian aggression.

Hrobki, the Ukrainian equivalent of Poland’s All Saints’ Day falls on the week that follows Easter. Ukrainians celebrate those days with their families, thronging cemeteries, Super Express wrote.