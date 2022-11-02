Denmark election: Social Democrats win but PM resigns

Danish Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who narrowly won Tuesday’s general election, said she had handed in her resignation to the Queen on Wednesday and will begin exploring a coalition across the political middle.

The talks are however expected to be lengthy as both friends and foes of Frederiksen have expressed scepticism of such a coalition, making the outcome uncertain.

Denmark’s left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority in parliament after all votes in a general election were counted, paving the way for another term for Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her Social Democratic Party.

The Social Democrats again became the biggest in parliament with 27.5 percent of votes, the party’s best election in more than two decades.

“I am so unbelievably happy and proud. We Social Democrats have done our best election in more than 20 years. We are a party for the whole of Denmark. We are a party for all those who live in the country, in the towns and those who live in the big cities. We are the only true people’s party in Denmark,” Frederiksen told her supporters early on Wednesday.

In a nail biter of an election, two differing vote count projections by the country’s largest broadcasters put into question until the last moment whether the ruling left-wing bloc could retain its majority.

The left-leaning bloc got 87 seats in the 179-seat parliament, which would give it a majority with support from a Faroe Island mandate and two yet-to-be-determined seats in Greenland, a sovereign territory of Denmark that often elects left-wing candidates.

The result would give Frederiksen a mandate to be the first to try and form a new government.

A majority to the left-wing parties is likely to present a dilemma for Frederiksen, who has advocated a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

She could begin negotiations with former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and his new non-aligned party, the Moderates, which have also campaigned for a coalition of mainstream parties.

The left-leaning parties that Frederiksen can rely on to form a new government include the Socialist People’s Party, the Red-Green Alliance and the Social-Liberal Party, the latter which used to be headed by European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

Opposition leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberal Party acknowledged defeat. His party lost 19 of its 43 seats in parliament.