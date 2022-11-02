Poland reports 3,895 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths between Oct 27 – Nov 2

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,895 confirmed coronavirus cases and 58 deaths between October 27 and November 2, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,341,449 cases have been confirmed and 118,131 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,401,929 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,579,631 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 14,660,268 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.