Temporary barrier to be built on Polish-Russian border: Defence Minister

In light of “concerning reports” about the Russian Kaliningrad region airport opening up to arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa, construction works of a temporary barrier will commence today and electronic surveillance systems will be installed, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced on Wednesday.

The reports prompted the decision to “tighten the border.”

“In this regard, military engineers and Polish Army soldiers will begin construction works on building a temporary barrier on the [Polish-Russian] border of the Kaliningrad region,” Mr Błaszczak said.

The official went on to say that “the barrier will consist of three lines of concertina used by militaries worldwide.” He specified that the barrier would look exactly the same as the one on the Polish-Belarusian border with its height reaching 2.5 meters and width of 3 meters. “A fence would be set up on the Polish side to protect animals,” he said.

“We intend the border to be watertight,” Deputy PM Błaszczak said, adding that “we are building on the experience we gained last year.”

He went on to stress, referring to the barrier already in existence on the Polish-Belarusian border, that “there is no doubt that this temporary barrier protected the… border, prevented a hybrid attack from the Belarusian territory, and also significantly slowed down the assault.” This is why, he added, the same barrier should be erected along the Kaliningrad border.

The official said that the installation of electronic surveillance apparatus along the Kaliningrad border would be carried out while the barrier is constructed.

Although the official did not specify the number of soldiers to be engaged in the construction works nor the deadline, he stressed that “works would proceed quickly… The border must be watertight so that Poland can be safe.”

However, a spokesperson for Poland’s Border Guard said no illegal entries from Kaliningrad into Poland took place in October.

“The Polish-Russian border is stable and calm. There has been no illegal crossing of the border,” Anna Michalska said. “We are not only there in times of peace. We are prepared for various crisis situations and after what happened on the Polish-Belarusian border we are even more prepared for everything, for all of the darkest scenarios,” she added.

The migration crisis

In June 2021, fueled by the regime of Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the migration crisis began in Lithuania but would soon also affect Poland and Latvia. Amidst the crisis, thousands of Middle Eastern and other Asian migrants stormed the external border of the EU running in the national borders of Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The crisis would drag on intensely well into December 2021 although it is still prone to resurging.

Many of those people were instrumentalised in Lukashenka’s hybrid warfare being in fact an act of revenge for Poland and other European countries’ support to the Belarusian citizens who protested the rigged Belarusian elections of August 2020 as a result of which Alyaksander Lukashenka extended his presidency streak for a sixth term in office. The Belarusian regime cooperated with travel agencies in the Middle East and Central Asia to fly the migrants to Belarus. Then they would be brought to the EU border where they would be incited to storm it bypassing the legal mode of entry.