Most Poles endorse support for Russian opposition reveals survey

Poles are in favour of support for members of the Russian opposition and believe they should be allowed to stay in Poland, according to a new poll.

The poll, published in the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, found that 48 percent supported aiding the opposition, while 42.5 percent were against.

Rzeczpospolita said that reluctance to help dissidents against Putin’s regime was highest among voters of the governing United Right coalition (35 percent for, 65 percent against).

Among opposition supporters, 52 percent were for and 36 percent against helping Russian oppositionists.