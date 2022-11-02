Israeli elections: Netanyahu teases ‘big’ election win, 70 pct of votes counted

As the votes of Israel’s fifth election in just four years are being counted, Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s former prime minister, might be returning to office soon, if one is to believe his Wednesday statement that his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a resounding win, which many hope would bring back stability.

Mr Netanyahu is calling the dibs on a majority in the Israeli parliament. The plan of sealing it with his conservative Likud and its likely religious and far-right allies seems ever-more likely as nearly 70 percent of votes were already counted on Wednesday morning. All that to the echo of collapsing short-lived centre-left ruling coalition under PM Yair Lapid.

“We have won a huge vote of confidence from the people of Israel,” an exuberant Mr Netanyahu told cheering supporters at his Likud party election headquarters. “We are on the brink of a very big victory.”

His voice hoarse from weeks of campaigning across the country, Mr Netanyahu vowed to form a “stable, national government,” as the crowd interrupted him singing “Bibi, king of Israel.”

The seasoned politician’s announcement, however, may still prove premature as the ballot count is still ongoing. The partial tally showed Mr Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption he denies, leading a bloc of four parties taking 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

The record 12-year consecutive reign of Israel’s longest-serving PM Netanyahu ended less than 18 months ago in June 2021 when centrist Lapid managed to stitch together a jittery coalition government of liberals, rightists and Arab parties. The precarious alliance unravelled a year into its rule.

As reported by Reuters, Mr Lapid has stopped short of conceding the election and said he would wait until the final count.

“The people want a different way. They want security,” Mr Netanyahu said, “they want power, not weakness … they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness.”

The election, Israel’s fifth in less than four years, was dominated by the outsized personality of Netanyahu, whose legal battles have exacerbated the stalemate blocking Israel’s political system since 2019 and broadened the rift between his supporters and opponents.

A certain zealous West Bank settler by the name of Itamar Ben-Gvir and his ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism list have exacerbated the unpredictability of the campaign. Religious Zionism is now set to be the third-largest party in parliament after surging in from the political margins. Support from its leader and fellow far-right leader Bezalel Smotrich is something Mr Netanyahu has been counting on, however, a potential government including Ben-Gvir risks daunting allies including Washington. He is a former member of Kach, a group on Israeli and U.S. terrorist watchlists, and was once convicted for racist incitement.

In an apparent attempt to allay fears abroad, Mr Netanyahu, who in 2020 forged formal diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, said a government under his leadership would act responsibly, avoid “unnecessary adventures” and “expand the circle of peace.”

But such prospects are treated with a large grain of salt by Palestinians who grow more disillusioned about a political solution to the conflict following a campaign which unrolled during rampant violence in the occupied West Bank, with near-daily raids and clashes.