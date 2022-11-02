LIVE: 252nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Yet another day dawns over Ukraine with the country’s General Staff reporting Ukrainian achievements on the battlefield. This time Ukrainian forces launched 33 strikes against the Russian troops, hitting 26 areas of military equipment clusters, downed a Russian helicopter, two Orlan-10 drones, six Shahed-136 combat drones, and two Kub-type drones.

07:30 CEST

