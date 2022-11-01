Israel: exit polls see Benjamin Netanyahu’s party taking majority in Knesset

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared well placed to return to power after exit polls following Tuesday’s election showed his right-wing bloc heading for a narrow majority.

Israel’s longest-serving premier was poised to take 61-62 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, according to Israeli television exit polls.

BREAKING: Exit polls from Israel's elections show Netanyahu and allies set for slim majority

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 1, 2022

The early exit polls may differ from the final result of the election, which is not expected until later in the week. But the results pointed to a strong showing by the right, which had been seen falling just short of a majority.

“Of course I’m happy. I only hope it keeps rising,” Likud lawmaker Dudi Amsalem siad. “We will strengthen Jewish identity, and we will strengthen law and order,” he added.

Ballot stations close in Israel with highest voter turnout since 1999 https://t.co/t4Agij8HtN pic.twitter.com/p9OCqmtM5V

— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) November 1, 2022

Israel’s fifth election in less than four years exasperated many voters but the turnout was nonetheless reported at the highest levels since 1999.