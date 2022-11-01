Pulse of Culture 1.11

In this edition of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Agata Konarska takes a closer look at recently deceased people from the world of culture including Sydney Poitier, William Hurt, Klaus Schulze and others.

This episode also took a closer look at the Rasu Cemetery in Lithuania, where several tombs of Polish soldiers killed in combat during the First and Second World Wars, as well as the heart of Marshal Józef Piłsudski are located.

Other events and stories covered in this episode include the soon-to-open Johannes Vermeer exhibition in Amsterdam, a painting hanging upside-down for 75 years and the “Forever is Now” contemporary exhibition.