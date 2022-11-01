Supporters of former president tear-gassed ahead of Bolsonaro’s address

Police fired tear gas at supporters of defeated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after they blocked the main road to São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport on Tuesday.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) said truckers were blocking highways at 271 points, partially or fully, as part of protests that have spread to 23 of Brazil’s 26 states in the wake of Bolsonaro’s loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a runoff election on October 30.

over 400 highway blockages across brazil today, pro-bolsonaro protests led by truckers.

can be ended quickly with a word from the defeated president.

if not, a matter of days before local authorities order state police to clear them out. pic.twitter.com/L5sktMYAUq

— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 1, 2022

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered police to remove scores of roadblocks set up by Bolsonaro’s supporters, while the leader of the Brazilian political right remained silent.

Brazilian elections

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a 77-year-old former metalworker who served two terms as president from 2003 to 2011 won the 2022 Brazilian elections on Sunday, October 30. His electoral win follows a spell in prison for corruption convictions that were later quashed.

Bolsonaro has made no public remarks so far about the election result and had not called Lula after Sunday’s vote.

Warm congratulations to @LulaOficial for his victory in Brazil's free and fair presidential election. The people of Brazil should be proud of their credible, peaceful election process. 🇧🇷

— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 31, 2022

Transition of power

According to Brazil’s Communications Minister Fabio Fária, Jair Bolsonaro will not contest his election defeat and will address the nation later on Tuesday.

The presidential address may defuse protests by his supporters who have blocked highways in many states across Brazil, along with pro-Bolsonaro truckers calling for him to defy the electoral victory.

Bolsonaro’s political allies, including his chief of staff Ciro Nogueira, have already begun to establish contact with the Lula camp to discuss a transition. Some, including the speaker of the lower house of Congress, have publicly said the Bolsonaro government should respect the election result.