Iran plans to hand over another batch of drones to Russia in early November

“A batch of more than 200 Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 combat drones is planned to be sent from Iran to Russia,” Ukraine’s military intelligence service reported in a message published in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian side, the drones are to be transferred via the Caspian Sea. They are to reach Russia in parts and will be assembled on-site. The intelligence service also pointed out that the Russians are supposed to repaint them and apply their markings, including Geran-2 to the Shahed-136 drones.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence confirms info and says Iran will send disassembled 200 Shahed-136, Mohajer-6, and Arash-2 combat drones to Russia via the Caspian Sea in early November. In Russia they will be painted with Russian marks, particularly "Geran" https://t.co/tE5KoMVFng

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 1, 2022

Since September 13, when the Russians first used kamikaze drones against Ukraine, Ukrainian Defence Forces have shot down more than 300 such drones, Kyiv reported.

Today, I received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, during which I demanded Iran to immediately cease the flow of weapons to Russia used to kill civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 28, 2022

Iran-Russia ties deepen

Furthermore, according to CNN reports, the Islamic republic is also preparing to send ballistic missiles in addition to other weapons to Russia.

⚡️ CNN: Iran to send 1,000 additional weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Iran is preparing to send around 1,000 additional weapons to Russia, including ballistic missiles and about 400 kamikaze drones, CNN reported, citing unnamed Western officials.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 1, 2022

The US journalists received the new information from officials of a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons programme.

“The shipment is being closely monitored because it would be the first instance of Iran sending advanced precision-guided missiles to Russia, which could give the Kremlin a substantial boost on the battlefield,” CNN reported on Tuesday.

The last shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia included some 450 drones. These were used for a massive attack on Ukrainian cities, including civilians.