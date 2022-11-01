New study on Mars sheds light on potential life signs

New data on Mars indicate the existence there, billions of years ago, of a large ocean lying in the northern hemisphere. These were conditions conducive to life, planetary scientists emphasise.

“The immediate conclusion that comes to mind is that an ocean of this size implies the potential for the origin of life,” Professor Benjamin Cardenas, author of the paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Planets, said.

The Penn State researchers claim that, with the new data, they have definitively shown traces of a 3.5 billion-year-old coastline with a sediment layer at least 900 m thick and covering hundreds of thousands of square kilometres. Among other things, they found the presence of numerous river deltas.

“ On Earth, we determine the history of watercourses by looking at the sediments deposited over time. We call this stratigraphy. The idea is that water carries sediments with it and changes on Earth can be determined by understanding how these sediments accumulate. We have done the same thing regarding Mars,” Professor Cardenas explained.

As the researchers pointed out, on Earth, stratigraphic sediment data carry information about the past climate and the evolution of life. So, if one would like to look for traces of Martian life, the area of the ocean described is a perfect place.

Professor Cardenad and his team say they have mapped various ancient Martian watercourses. A study to be published soon also points to probable water deposits found by the “Curiosity” rover. Another publication, in turn, indicates that the numerous ridge formations found on Mars are remnants of river activity.