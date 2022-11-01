Migration pressure on Polish-Belarusian border increases

Yesterday, 148 people attempted to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Services reported that they were, among others, Congolese and Syrian nationals. Moreover, officers detained seven people helping to cross the border illegally – citizens of Ukraine, Moldova and Poland.

This number of illegal migrants trying to reach Poland from Belarus is the largest in recent months since a steel barrier was built alongside the border (excluding the rivers). In total, the Border Guard recorded about 2,500 attempts (including approaches to dig under the fence) to illegally enter Poland from there in October.

In addition to the barrier, an electronic security system is currently being installed on the spot. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Maciej Wąsik informed the public in recent days that its first, 35-kilometre section, will be put into operation after November 11, and the whole system is expected to be ready by the month’s end.

The Border Guard had already announced that a Surveillance Centre was ready at the Białystok branch of the Podlasie Border Guard, which will receive data from the electronic system.

The steel barrier spreads for 186 kilometres. The electronic system is to be 202 km long and also cover river sections of the Polish-Belarusian border.

From July 1 to November 30, it is prohibited in the Podlaskie province to approach the border at a distance of less than 200 metres. The provincial governor has issued a decision on this matter at the request of the commander of the Podlaskie Border Guard Unit.

The decision is related to the ongoing work on the construction of electronic security devices.