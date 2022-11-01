Countdown to World Cup 2022: 19 days till the big kick-off

With just 12 days until nations are required to submit their squad lists, the clock is ticking for some whilst it will come too early for others. We provide an update on the latest injuries hampering international coaches preparations. We also scan Ekstraklasa, Poland’s domestic league, for players staking a claim for a seat on the plane to Qatar.

It has been confirmed on Tuesday that France’s midfielder Paul Pogba will not be sufficiently recovered in time to make the national team squad.

Pogba, 29, has not played for Juventus this season since rejoining them from Manchester United in the summer. He suffered a knee injury in July and initially opted not to have surgery in a bid to be fit for the tournament.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta revealed: “It is extremely painful to inform Paul Pogba will still need recovery time from his surgery.

The news means that both of France’s key 2018 World Cup winning midfield duo will be absent, with N’golo Kante having already been ruled out of contention.

There also remain notable question marks over defenders Lucas Hernandez and Raphael Varane, who also played significant roles in France’s victory four years ago.

Most of the other serious World Cup contenders have, at the time of writing, been a little more fortunate on the injury front.

Brazil’s only worry was forward Richarlison who departed the stadium on crutches two weeks ago. However, he has confirmed that he will have recovered in time to travel to Qatar.

Germany has a few more worries, particularly concerning attacking players Marco Reus and Leroy Sane. But the Bundesliga players are expected to return to the fold just in time.

However, it looks touch-and-go for Germany’s number one Manuel Neuer as he tries to recover in time from a shoulder injury. It should be said, if there is one national team capable of coping with the absence of their first team keeper it would be the German, with the outstanding Barcelona stopper, Marc-André ter Stegen waiting in the wings.

Argentina will be without talented attacking players Angel Di Maria and injury prone Paolo Dybala but appear to have just enough strength in depth in attack to make up for the loss.

England have the greatest strength in depth at right back of any country in the world, although following injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker (and Trent Alexander Arnold’s dip in form) they suddenly look light in said position. There is a glimmer of hope for both James and Walker but they appear to be losing the race against time.

Other notable absentees include Poland midfielder Jakub Moder, the Netherlands’ captain Georginio Wijnaldum and Portugal’s versatile attacker Diogo Jota. Whilst Mexico centre forward Raul Jimenez and Croatian linchpin Marcelo Brozovic are long term absentees who face a race against time to make the cut, they may make their respective squads even if they lack fitness due their importance.

Ekstraklasa under the spotlight

Winger Kamil Grosicki scored and defensive midfielder Mateusz Łęgowski played the full 90 minutes as their Pogoń Szczeciń side won 4:2 away to Miedź Legnica on Friday. Despite the dire situation among the central midfielders, Łęgowski stands little chance of being among the 26 who will depart for Qatar. Meanwhile, Grosicki could get the nod from Czesław Michniewicz and be deployed as a sub if Poland were chasing the game.

Artur Jędrzejczyk and Maik Nawrocki both featured in Legia Warsaw’s thrashing of Jagiellonia Białystok (5:2) on Saturday. Young centre-back Nawrocki scored his team’s fourth goal and showed impressive composure on a number of occasions. In turn, Jędrzejczyk, who is one of the most experienced players in the 47-man provisional World Cup squad, sustained an injury, casting doubt over whether he will make the cut for Qatar

Michał Skóraś and Patryk Kun faced one another in the weekend’s Ekstraklasa showpiece, where Lech Poznań lost 1:2 to Raków Częstochowa. Kun opened the scoring for the visitors, while Skóraś equalised with a precise shot from distance. Interestingly, both were operating as left wing-backs for their sides, although Skóraś’ prefers to play on the right wing.

Patryk Dziczek was suspended due to yellow card accumulation while his side Piast Gliwice drew against Korona Kielce 1:1. The talented midfielder is very unlikely to be on the plane to Qatar, but his call-up is seen as recognition for his fighting spirit. Dziczek returned to professional football nearly a year and a half after he fainted on the pitch in an Italian Serie B match, suffering from a heart condition.