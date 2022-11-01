Business Arena 31.10

In Monday’s edition, our host Sascha Fahrbach started off the show with main stories which were: Germany increases its coal output and a US company set to build Poland’s first nuclear plant.

For years many saw Germany as a pioneer in renewable energy. So, it may seem quite odd to observe some changes in the country’s recent energy policy. A German energy company is dismantling a wind farm in order for a coal mine to expand its operations in a paradoxical twist.

It is the latest move as Germany and the rest of Europe scramble to secure energy

supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To shed some more light on the matter, we were joined by Andrzej Paprocki, economist and promoter of economic initiatives in Poland and the US.

Meanwhile, Poland is one step closer to joining the ranks of 32 other nations that operate nuclear power plants. Authorities from Warsaw and Seoul have concluded a deal which will

see South Korea develop Poland’s second nuclear reactor.

This comes just days after the Polish government selected an American energy company to begin work on the European country’s first NPP.