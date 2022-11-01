Ukrainian MP: Ukrainian electricity companies are heroes

TVP World spoke to Andrii Osadchuk, member of the Ukrainian parliament to give an update and an overview of the current situation in his home country.

Asked about the current situation with regards to access to electricity Mr Osadchuk said:

“Ukrainian electricity companies are the same heroes as the Ukrainian military”.

He went on to say:“Everything is fixed for the time being in Kyiv. I’m speaking to you from Kyiv, with electricity, hot water, cold water with everything… All utilities and supplies have been switched on. (Previously) more than 80 percent of the city was out of water and out of electricity.”

When asked about the motivations of the Russians that spurred their most recent spate of attacks on Ukraine, Mr Osadchuk responded: “Putin recently confirmed that it was his answer to the attack on Sevastopol, which by international law, is confirmation of a war crime because he’s publicly confirmed he’s attacking civilian infrastructure… This is the real face of the Kremlin regime.”

When asked what he expects from the United Nations security council on the issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal Mr Osadchuk said: “I’m not extremely optimistic but I have a feeling a grain deal in some form will survive. And the export of Ukrainian grain shall continue.”