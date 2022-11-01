Remembering the dead: Renowned individuals who passed away in 2022

Since the beginning of the year, the world has said goodbye to many outstanding figures – artists, creators, war heroes, clergy and politicians. Although they are no longer among us, they will remain in our memories and hearts forever, and we can constantly return to their achievements.

Madeleine Albright

Madeleine Albright, former US State Secretary and the first woman to hold that post, died at the age of 84 on March 23, after succumbing to cancer.

The former US State Secretary and the first woman to hold that post died at the age of 84 on March 23, after succumbing to cancer. Her extensive list of achievements includes serving as the US Ambassador to the United Nations between 1993 and 1997, as well as working as an accomplished and well-respected academician. She was also heavily involved in supporting the Polish Solidarity (Solidarność) anti-communist movement during the 1980s.

Shinzo Abe

At the first state funeral for a former Prime Minister in 55 years, Japan bade farewell to Shinzo Abe.

Japan’s former prime minister died aged 67 on July 8 after being gunned down at a campaign rally. He served as the country’s head of government from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, when he resigned due to health issues. However, even after leaving public office, Mr Abe remained arguably the most prominent politician in Japan.

Olivia Newton-John

Singer Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at age 73 at her home in Southern California.

The British-Australian singer, actress and activist Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world’s pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s, died on August 8 at age 73 at her home in Southern California. In 1981, the four-time Grammy winner scored her biggest hit single, “Physical.” The song’s accompanying video featured her in work-out clothes and a headband, which fueled a fashion trend.

Queen Elizabeth II

"Catherine's graciousness at a tiara event was not lost on Queen Elizabeth II, who was said to have since confided to Prince William that his wife will make a "fabulous" Queen when her time comes."

The longest reigning monarch in the history of the British Isles passed away aged 96 on September 8. She had reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms for 70 years. Her death left a huge void in the lives of many – not just those of her family but also her subjects, for whom she was the only monarch they ever knew.

Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96.

The British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96 on October 11. Nearly seven decades after her first film, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at age in November 2013.

Franciszek Pieczka

Franciszek Pieczka, an outstanding theatre and film actor and the recipient of the Order of the White Eagle, has died at 94 years old. He played several memorable roles in over a hundred Polish and foreign movies.

The outstanding film and theatre actor and the recipient of the Order of the White Eagle died on September 23 at 94 years old. He played several memorable roles in over a hundred Polish and foreign movies. Mr Pieczka gained a lot of popularity and sympathy thanks to the role of the tankist Gustlik in the 1966 series “Four Tank-Men and a Dog”, as well as new productions such as the series “Ranczo” (Ranch).

Jerzy Trela

Prominent Polish theatre and film actor Jerzy Trela has passed away on Sunday at the age of eighty.

The Prominent Polish theatre and film actor passed away on May 15 at the age of eighty. Famous for his outstanding stage performances in “Dziady” by Adam Mickiewicz, “Wyzwolenie” by Stanisław Wyspiański, and Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” he also starred in over seventy films and one hundred and forty plays broadcast by TVP’s “Teatr Telewizji” (“TV Theatre”).

Tekla Juniewicz

Nie żyje Tekla Juniewicz. Była najstarszą Polką i drugą najstarszą osobą na świecie. Miała 116 lat.

The Polish supercentenarian who, until her death at the age of 116 years and 70 days, was the second oldest living person in the world, died on August 19 aged 116. She was the oldest Polish person ever.

Edward Mosberg

Edward Mosberg, a Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor, an active promoter of Polish-Jewish dialogue died at the age of 96 on September 22.

A Polish Jew and Holocaust survivor, an active promoter of Polish-Jewish dialogue died at the age of 96 on September 22. Mr Mosberg was an active promoter of awareness about the Holocaust and of the Polish-Jewish dialogue, as well as a fierce defender of historical truth. He was always critical of media and political figures, including Israeli ones, who tried to capitalise on anti-Polish sentiments by promoting the false narrative of “Polish death camps” and the Polish nation’s complicity in the Holocaust.