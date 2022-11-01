It is obvious to everyone Russia creates problems instead of solving them: expert

Małgorzata Bonikowska from the Centre of International Relations was invited to talk about the Russian withdrawal from the grain deal and what can be the global effects of the Kremlin’s decision to do so.

Asked about what Russian withdrawal will bring in the nearest weeks from the deal that restarted the exportation of Ukrainian grain to global food markets, Ms Bonikowska said that while Russia is increasingly a waning power, it can still do a lot of damage globally.

But that also means that everybody, including those who previously may have sympathised with Russia, will inevitably realise that Russia is only creating problems instead of solving them.

In spite of this, Ms Bonikowska concluded the interview with an assessment that the export of Ukrainian grain will continue in spite of Russia withdrawing from the deal.

Other matters discussed by TVP World’s guest were: Turkey’s role in mediating the conflict and what Europe expects from China.