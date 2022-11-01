You are here
Home > News > LIVE: 251st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

LIVE: 251st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Yesterday, Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy
facilities including hydroelectric power stations,
causing blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water
supplies.

07:15 CET

In #Kharkiv region, 12 criminal cases have been opened against teachers who collaborated with the #Russian occupation authorities in captured and then liberated towns and villages. pic.twitter.com/dqCaDSBEDJ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 1, 2022


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top