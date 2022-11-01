LIVE: 251st day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Yesterday, Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy

facilities including hydroelectric power stations,

causing blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water

supplies.

07:15 CET

In #Kharkiv region, 12 criminal cases have been opened against teachers who collaborated with the #Russian occupation authorities in captured and then liberated towns and villages. pic.twitter.com/dqCaDSBEDJ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 1, 2022