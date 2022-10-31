UK Home Secretary warns of an ‘invasion’ of asylum seekers

“The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast and which party is not,” said Suella Braverman during a parliament session devoted to the United Kingdom’s migration policy. “The system is broken. Illegal migration is out of control,” she added.

Suella Braverman became Home Secretary in Richi Sunak’s government after her previous resignation from the Truss government for violating safety rules by using private e-mail for her office obligations.





“I have been clear that I made an error of judgement. I apologised for that error. I took responsibility for it and I resigned,” she said during Monday’s parliamentary session.





The rest of the debate remained focused on the migration problems.





“Let me be clear, this is a global migration crisis. We have seen an unprecedented number of attempts to illegally cross the channel in small boats. Some 40,000 people have crossed this year alone, more than double the number of arrivals by the same point last year. Not only is it unnecessary, because many have come from another safe country. It is lethally dangerous, we must stop it,” the UK Home Secretary said.





An attack on migration office





A man threw petrol explosives attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday (October 30) and then killed himself, as reported by a Reuters photographer who visited the site.





The suspect was identified by the police and located at a nearby petrol station. A special police unit dealing with explosives attended to ensure there were no further threats in the area.