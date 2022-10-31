World News 31.10

250th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine opens with more missile attacks against civilian infrastructure, the spectre of global food insecurity returns as Russia reneges on the grain deal, and Brazilians pick former president da Silva over incumbent Bolsonaro. This and much more are in the Monday edition of World News.

Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities continue

On the 250th day of the invasion, the Russians launched yet another massive missile attack on Ukraine. It has been reported that anti-aircraft defences shot down 44 of the more than 50 rockets fired by the invaders.

Ukrainian face a difficult winter with key infrastructure destroyed

Following Russian attacks which damaged key energy infrastructure and heating plants, Ukrainians are facing a harsh winter ahead. Preparations throughout the country have already started. A report from TVP World’s special correspondent in Ukraine, Sally Jastrzębska.

Food prices rise after Russia breaks the ‘grain deal’

Concern over global food supply returns after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal. More than a dozen ships went through the maritime humanitarian corridor on the Black Sea on Monday. According to Ukrainian news portal,Truhta, a civilian tugboat transporting grain was attacked by the Russians.

Poland will use Korean technology to build a nuclear plant

Poland is investing in nuclear energy. During a visit to Korea, the Polish Deputy Prime Minister kicked off the development of a construction plan for building a nuclear power plant in Poland.

U.K. faces trouble with migration

The U.K. government, more specifically the Home Office, will have to sit down and seriously discuss the mounting migration crisis involving increased numbers of people crossing the English Channel in small boats. Before that happens, however, Home Secretary Suella Braverman might have some explaining to do… A report from TVP World’s resident correspondent in London, Klaudia Czerwińska.

Tragic bridge collapse in India

Hundreds of people fell into a river after a bridge collapsed in the city of Morbi, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The death toll from the disaster has risen to at least 140. The crossing was recently opened after repairs.

Brazilians elect former president over incumbent

Although by a very slim margin, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the Brazilian presidential elections. Formerly convicted for corruption and later cleared, edged his victory over the current president Jair Bolsonaro. This marks a shift in Brazilian politics, from Bolsonaro’s right-wing philosophy to left-wing Lulism.

Israeli’s get ready for snap Knesset elections

Israelis are getting ready to cast their ballots in parliamentary elections that will be held on Tuesday. The former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is making his unlikely comeback to politics, following a corruption scandal that caused him to be ousted from power in the 2021 elections.

Last stretch before U.S. midterms

Just a little over a week is left until the midterm elections in the U.S. and the race is heating up. The stakes are high as Democrats and Republicans face off for control of Congress. The midterm report card for President Biden is clouded by inflation and stalling job growth.

Transatlantic strategy on how to deal with Russia

The International Expert Network Russia held its first meeting on Monday in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The aim of the conference is to help bring the European and trans-Atlantic strategy on Russia up to date, to help decision-makers restructure Eastern European policy in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to bolster European security. A report by TVP World’s resident Vilnius correspondent Gabriela Jankauskaitė.

Morocco hosts Africa’s first surfing expo

Athletes and entrepreneurs alike gather in Taghazout, Morocco for the first-ever African surfing exhibition. The goal of the event is to highlight the wider benefits the sport provides to North African countries, such as boosted economic development and a rise in tourism.

International ballet festival returns to Cuba

An international ballet festival in Cuba has returned to the stage after a four-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World News’ guest

Małgorzata Bonikowska from the Centre of International Relations was invited to talk about the Russian withdrawal from the grain deal.