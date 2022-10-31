Missile strike leaves 80 pct. of Kyiv without water, but its people remain defiant

Hundreds of Ukrainians queued for water on Monday, October 31, after missile strikes near Kyiv caused massive power outages across the capital.

Ukraine: Kyiv, other major cities under Russian fire again

see more

The strikes left some 80 percent of Kyiv without water, said the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko. He assured that the supply would be restored within a few hours but many still opted to get water from wells, even if it meant standing in a long queue. At one public water well in a residential district of Kyiv, more than 200 people stood in line with buckets, plastic bottles, and even barrels.

“[Not having running] water is the least of what affects me, I can still come and get water. Another thing is when people are dying. This is the problem,” said 19-year-old Oleksii Lapii.

In spite of the hardships caused by the Russian targeting of key civilian infrastructure, the spirit of the Ukrainians remains unbroken.

“The Rashists [a derogatory term combining “Russian” and “fascist”] have destroyed everything here. And they are happy about it,” said Tamara, a 74-year-old pensioner. “But we can stand in line, and they wouldn’t be able to handle this. Because we will hit them back, not the other way around.”

Elsewhere in the capital, a trendy neighbourhood of restaurants and boutiques was also left without running water. But one restaurant on Reitarska Street tried to get back up and running as quickly as possible. The restaurant’s manager, 22-year-old Anastasiia Barsukova, said she felt confident about the situation.

“We have ordered all the water we could from nearby, reconnected the coffee machine, we serve food in takeaway dishes and work for delivery. So, we are ready for anything. Nothing will frighten us,” said Barsukova.

The restaurant’s waiters resumed work when cans of water were delivered to the restaurant. Within mere hours after the water was cut off, local residents could enter Barsukova’s establishment for a cup of fresh coffee and some takeaway breakfast.