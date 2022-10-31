Iranian regime’s Revolutionary Court will publicly try about 1,000 protesters

Iran’s hardline judiciary will hold public trials of about 1,000 people indicted over unrest in Tehran, a semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Monday. The regime is intensifying efforts to crush weeks of protests ignited by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death after being released from police custody.

Iranian leaders have called the protests a plot against the Islamic Republic by enemies including the United States, vowing to take harsh measures against protesters they have described as “rioters”.

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing Tehran’s chief justice, said the trials of about 1,000 people “who have carried out acts of sabotage in recent events, including assaulting or martyring security guards, [and] setting fire to public property”, would take place in a Revolutionary Court. The trials had been scheduled for later this week and would be held in public, it stated.

It was not immediately clear if the 1,000 indictments announced on Monday included 315 protesters whom the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday had been charged in Tehran, at least five of whom are accused of capital offences.

In a video shared on social media, a woman said her 22-year-old son, Mohammad Ghobadlou, had been handed a death sentence in an initial court hearing and appealed for help. The widely-followed Twitter account that shared the video, 1500tasvir, said he had been tried by the “rioters’ tribunal”. According to Ghobadlou’s mother, her son was interrogated without the presence of a lawyer.

“My son is ill, [the] court doesn’t even allow his lawyer to enter the courtroom […] They have interrogated him without an attorney present and, in the very first session, sentenced him to death and wanting to execute this ASAP”, said Ghobadlou’s mother.

URGENT!! Remember how you were inspired by Iranians’ movement for #WomanLifeFreedom? Now the Islamic Republic has started to execute arrested protesters to suffocate all hope & inspiration. It’s time you stand by Iran! Please hear out Mohammad Ghobadlu’s mother and be her voice! pic.twitter.com/eDWYA7rKg7

— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 31, 2022

Stepping up warnings against the protesters, Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami warned them on Saturday not to come to the streets, declaring it the “last day of the riots”. In spite of this, protests continue, according to the Tasvir1500 Twitter account.

Inspite of brutal oppression during the past few days in universities and the arrest of hundreds of students, many students are protesting again in multiple universities today; including in Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, Qazvin, Zanjan.#MahsaAminipic.twitter.com/G77awmKqW5

— 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 30, 2022

A challenge to the regime

Saeid Golkar of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga said the warning was a clear message the Islamic Republic saw the protests “as a very regime-threatening event”. Indeed, the protests appear to be the biggest challenge the ayatollahs’ theocratic regime has faced since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Continued protests are a “sign that people are more determined to challenge the regime compared to the past”, said Golkar, adding that “Unfortunately […], history has shown us they are willing to use any level of violence to stay in power.”

The Revolutionary Guards, which report directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have yet to be used to quell the unrest. So far, the authorities have mostly drawn on security forces including the volunteer Basij militia.

The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday 283 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 44 minors. Some 34 members of the security forces were also killed.

The brutality of the security forces has only led to further fuelling the anger of the people. More protests erupted after the deaths of several teenage girls reportedly killed while demonstrating.

On Monday, people chanted against the government during a gathering at the grave of a 16-year-old Kurdish girl killed by security forces in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of the Kurdistan province, according to rights organisation Hengaw.

International backlash

Several Western powers have condemned Tehran over Amini’s death and the regime’s brutal crackdown against the protests, and have imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials or are in the process of doing so.

Germany’s foreign minister said on Sunday that Germany and the European Union were examining whether to classify the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. Iran’s foreign ministry said Germany’s stance on the matter was “unconstructive, irresponsible, and illegal”.

The United States has already placed the Revolutionary Guards on its list of foreign terrorist organisations back in 2019. The unprecedented move makes the Guards the only official military organisation on the list.