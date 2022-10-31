Single-digit inflation by end-2023, central bank predicts

Marta Kightley told Polsat News that inflation was expected to peak over the first months of 2023, to drop visibly starting from March and reach a single-digit value by year's end.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Inflation in Poland could fall to a single-digit level by the end of 2023, the deputy governor of Poland’s central bank said on Monday.

She added that inflation in the peak months should not be much above the present figures.

Earlier on Monday, the Main Statistical Office (GUS) in a flash estimate reported that prices of consumer goods and services in October increased by 17.9 percent year on year and 1.8 percent month on month.