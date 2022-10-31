No regional peace without democracy in Belarus, UN envoy warns

"Without the democratisation of Belarus there will be no lasting stability in our region," Szczerski told the Council.

Jason Szenes/PAP/EPA

There will be no stability in the region unless democracy is installed in Belarus, Poland’s UN envoy Krzysztof Szczerski told a Monday sitting of the UN Security Council.

The sitting was devoted to the 2021 forced landing in the Belarusian capital Minsk of a Lithuania-bound Ryanair flight under the pretence of a bomb threat. In fact, the reason why Belarusian fighters forced the plane to land in Minsk was the presence on board of Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich, who was arrested after the airplane landed.

“Without the democratisation of Belarus there will be no lasting stability in our region,” Szczerski told the Council.

“In the long run, the Minsk regime’s (conduct – PAP) will not only destabilise the situation in Belarus, but also negatively affect regional security,” he noted.

Szczerski also appealed to the Belarusian regime to stop aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.