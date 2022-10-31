It’s a phone call away if market needs balancing: UAE energy minister

The United Arab Emirates’ energy minister said that OPEC+ was always willing to balance crude oil markets if required and if consumers require help, the alliance of top producing countries was “only a phone call away”.

Suhail al-Mazrouei informed the market during a major industry event in Abu Dhabi that OPEC+, which groups the bloc with its allies, including Russia.





OPEC+ faced one of its biggest clashes with the West after it agreed on oil production cuts in October, a decision the U.S. administration called shortsighted.





The alliance is about to meet in Vienna on December 4, one day before an agreement by the Group of Seven countries to cap Russian oil sales at an enforced low price is due to go into effect.





Energy ministers and CEOs of top oil-producing companies have meanwhile gathered in Abu Dhabi to discuss investment in oil and gas, crude markets, energy prices and economic growth.