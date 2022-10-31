Pulse of Culture 31.10

The Prix Europa Prize was awarded to the co-founder and editor of the Meduza.io portal, Russian dissident Galina Timchenko and the 2021 winner, TV Belsat journalist Darya Chultsova.

The programme also discusses an exhibition in the Museum of Art in Łódź entitled “The Earth will Open its Mouth” which includes works from Erna Rosenstein and Aubrey Williams.





You will also watch a report about the recent attack on an artwork done by the Stop Oil Now group – this time the victim was the painting Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer.





The news from the world of art and culture includes a spectacular exhibition in the Museum of Libya showing how different objects may be reused if we stick to the triple “R” rule of reduce, recycle and reuse.





For more please watch the full episode below.