President, PM congratulate Brazilian president on election victory

Lula, who served two presidential terms between 2003 and 2010, won the presidency for the third time on Sunday with 50.9 percent of the vote. His rival, incumbent President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, won 49.1 percent.

Sebastiao Moreira/PAP/EPA

Poland’s president and prime minister, Andrzej Duda and Mateusz Morawiecki, on Monday congratulated Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his Sunday election to the post.

“Mr. President, please accept my heartfelt congratulations in connection with your election victory and approaching presidency of the Federative Republic of Brazil,” Duda wrote in a special telegram to Lula.

Duda wrote that he was “very satisfied” with the bilateral cooperation between Brazil and Poland, and voiced hope for its continuation and growth, especially in trade, politics, culture and science. He added that cooperation between Poland and Brazil was especially important “in the face of current global challenges and threats.”

Duda also invited Lula to pay an official visit in Poland.

In a special tweet, Morawiecki congratulated Lula on his win and wished him a successful presidency. “Brazil has chosen a new president. I wish him every success,” Morawiecki wrote.

He also voiced hope that Brazil will strengthen its relations with Poland and the EU in future, noting that “global challenges call for global cooperation.”

