Elon Musk assures Twitter will comply with EU content policy

Elon Musk assured the European Commission that Twitter will continue to abide by specific European rules on illegal online content policing under his ownership, EU sources claim.

In a previously unreported talk held last week, Musk allegedly assured Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry chief, that he planned to comply with the regional Digital Services Act, which introduced harsh penalties for companies that do not comply with its rules.





The exchange became public after Breton took to Twitter a warning for Musk about the new European legislation.





“In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules,” Breton said in a Twitter post.