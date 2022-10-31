Polish MoD, US defence secretary discuss Ukraine, cooperation

"I held a very important conversation with the (US – PAP) defence secretary. We spoke about Russia's aggression and the current situation in Ukraine," Minister Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on Twitter on Monday after his conversation with Lloyd Austin.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

The current situation in Ukraine, the presence of US troops in Poland and Polish-US defence cooperation were the main subjects of a phone conversation between the Polish deputy PM and defence minister and the US defence secretary.

“We discussed in detail the stationing of US troops in Poland as well as military and Polish army modernisation cooperation,” Blaszczak added.