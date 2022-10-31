Ukraine: Kyiv, other major cities under Russian fire again

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes.

Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after blaming Kyiv for the explosion which damaged the Crimea bridge.





Smoke could be seen rising above Kyiv after about 10 explosions, witnesses said.





As reported on social media by Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian MP, part of the Ukrainian capital was left without power and water supply as a result of the attacks. Later reports provided by local officials indicated that some 350,000 apartments were affected.

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, said the city has been struck by two missiles which targeted “a critical infrastructure facility.”

According to media reports, other regions of Ukraine such as Zaporizhzhia and Odesa were also struck by Russian rockets.

Moreover, according to local authorities, a major hydroelectric power plant at Kremenchuk in central Ukraine was also targeted by the Russian forces. Such power stations produced about 5 percent of Ukraine’s electricity before the February 24 invasion.





“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.





“Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians,” he added.

However, onlookers say Monday strikes could be an answer to an alleged attack on Russian ships from the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol by the Ukrainian forces last week.





Earlier on Saturday, following the purported Ukrainian drone attack in which Russia’s Black Sea flagship vessel Admiral Makarov was damaged, Russia retaliated by suspending its participation in the UN-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from Ukrainian ports, dealing a giant blow to global grain supplies.