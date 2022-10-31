Eurozone sees record-high inflation rate

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Monday after inflation data showed consumer prices climbed at a record pace in October, heaping pressure on the European Central Bank to continue aggressive policy tightening.

Consumer price growth in 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7 percent in October from 9.9 percent a month earlier.

Inflation excluding unprocessed food and energy accelerated from 6.0 to to 6.4 percent, while an even narrower measure that also filters out alcohol and tobacco rose from 4.8 to 5.0 percent.

OOPS! #Eurozone #Inflation soars to new record. Prices jumped by record 10.7% in Oct, far exceeding the 10.3% BBG median estimate. Core Inflation accelerated to 5%, a fresh record as well. pic.twitter.com/dhx0KxdEJO

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) October 31, 2022

The data points to further rate increases from the European Central Bank (ECB) in an attempt to bring inflation back down towards its target.

“The ECB’s goal of pushing the inflation rate back to just under two percent on a sustainable basis seems a long way off,” Commerzbank senior economist Christoph Weil said, noting the ECB forecast inflation at 9.2 percent in the final quarter of 2022.

“This also increases the pressure on the ECB Governing Council to further raise key rates sharply,” he assessed.

The ECB policy meeting on Thursday had pushed investors to bet on a slower pace of rate hikes, but policy maker comments since the meeting and elevated price pressures suggest the central bank remains in tightening mode.

On Sunday, the bank’s governing council member Klaas Knot helped push back expectations for a slower pace of tightening, saying it was likely the next hike would be a choice of 50 or 75 bps.

Meanwhile, according to data provided by Statistics Poland, inflation in the country reached 17.9 percent in October, the largest rate since the beginning of 1997.