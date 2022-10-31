Countdown to World Cup 2022: 20 days till the big kick-off

With players in action around Europe over the weekend, we take a look at how Poland’s first team players fared for the club sides.

Goalkeepers and defence

Poland’s defensive line will face a tough inspection in Qatar. It is a worrisome area for Polish coach Czesław Michniewicz given that there are question marks over two of his likely preferred back three.

Jan Bednarek has not started a league match since his move from Southampton to Aston Villa in August.

Veteran Kamil Glik, currently plying his trade for Benevento in the Italian second tier, is out with a shoulder injury and there is no word yet as to whether he will be fit in time for Poland’s first match in Qatar.

The uncertainty may provide an opportunity for Tomasz Kędziora who featured off the bench for Dynamo Kyiv on Sunday, playing his part in a 3:1 victory over Kryvbas.

Only the four-time capped Jakub Kiwior seems primed to take his place in central defence. The 22-year-old only made his international debut in June but has looked assured. Kiwior’s Serie-A team Spezia faced Fiorentina on Saturday. Poland’s back-up goalkeeper Bartek Drągowski also featured for Spezia, but was unable to prevent the minnows losing 1:2.

Ahead of Drągowski in the pecking order is Poland’s number one, Wojciech Szczęsny. After conceding four in midweek to Benfica in the Champions League, the Juventus keeper would have been pleased to get back to winning ways and secure a clean sheet with a 0:1 win over Lecce.

Szczęsny’s teammate Arkadiusz Milik was keen to impress and push for a regular starting place both domestically and in Qatar, but lowly Lecce put up stubborn resistance.

In the wing back spots Nicola Zalewski will likely feature for Champions League spot chasing Roma. Zalewski has been a consistent and versatile performer for Jose Mourinho’s side this season, playing on both the right and left.

The right side seems like a nailed down spot for Matty Cash, but his Aston Villa team have suffered mostly turgid form this season and they were back in the mire again on Saturday following 4:0 hammering at the hands of high flying Newcastle.

Midfield

If central defence was causing Michniewicz a headache then central midfield is looking migraine-inducing. But firstly the positives, playmaker Piotr Zieliński dictated proceedings for table-topping Napoli as they maintained their superb form by brushing aside Sassuolo 4:0. With the game already tied up Zieliński was withdrawn early in the second half to preserve him for later tests.

Mateusz Klich has been coming off the bench for the tail end of matches for Leeds this season, but he remained there when his side defeated Liverpool 1:2.

With tough tackling Jacek Góralski ruled out of the World Cup through injury, there is a place in holding midfield up for grabs.

The most likely beneficiary of Góralski’s misfortune is Karol Linetty, who has been in and out of the Torino team this season but was a substitute and made a seven minute cameo in his side’s surprising 2:1 victory over Milan.

If Michniewicz is in search of a more regular starter, Krystian Bielik of Birmingham City has been a solid performer in the English Championship. He assisted his team’s opening goal in their 2:0 victory over high flyers QPR on Saturday.

With problems regarding consistent club starters for Poland, at least Grzegorz Krychowiak is playing 90 minutes week-in-week-out. The important detail here is that it is in the Saudi Arabian league. For what it’s worth, Krychowiak’s Al-Shabab are top of the league.

Attack

It will be a tight call as to who partners Robert Lewandowski in Qatar with Milik performing quite well and managing to avoid injury. Karol Świderski seems to be a Czesław Michniewicz favourite but his Charlotte side did not make the playoffs stateside in MLS and consequently he has seen any competitive action for the last three weeks.

As for Lewandowski, he shows no signs of letting up and continues to be the main man for club and country. He scored the decisive goal against Valencia in the third minute of injury time for the Catalans, as they snatched a 0:1 win against Valencia.