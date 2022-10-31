Norway puts army on high alert over gas supplies

Norway will put its military on a higher level of alert from November 1 in order to tighten security in response to the war in Ukraine, the country’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, said on Monday.

“This is the most severe security situation in several decades,” the Norwegian PM told a press conference.

“There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more vulnerable to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns,” the prime minister further stated.

Norway is now the biggest exporter of natural gas to the European Union, accounting for around a quarter of all EU imports after a drop in Russian flows.

The Nordic country first deployed its military to guard offshore platforms and onshore facilities after the September 26 Nord Stream pipeline leaks and has also received support from the British, French, and German navies.