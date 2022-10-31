Inflation to slow but only from March next year says think-tank

Poland’s inflation is expected to decelerate starting in March 2022, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), a government think-tank, has said commenting on the latest figures from the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

GUS reported on Monday that Polish consumer prices soared to 17.9 percent year on year in October on a 1.8-percent monthly increase.

In its comment, PIE said that in October inflation was pushed up by rising food and fuel prices.

“There are more energy price hikes ahead of us, which will drive this this indicator up even more in the first quarter (of next year – PAP),” said an expert from PIE, Jakub Rybacki.

“Inflation will begin to slow down as of March,” he added.

Rybacki noted that October’s inflation rose in line with market forecasts.

“Inflation is still widespread, price increases are common for both industrial goods and services,” he said.

PIE estimates that core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, rose from 10.7 to 11.1 percent.

According to Rybacki, changes in energy and food prices will continue to be of key importance in the coming months.

He said that the decisions of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to limit crude oil production raised its prices, which already translates into fuel prices at filling stations.

“In January, we will also expect an increase in electricity and gas tariffs, bills will increase after exceeding certain consumption thresholds,” Rybacki said.

According to PIE, food prices on world markets are rising more slowly, “which will soon translate into domestic prices as well.”

Inflation expectations of companies are also falling, PIE noted.

“In such an environment, inflation will stop growing. Nevertheless, it will remain at double-digit levels for a long time,” Rybacki said.