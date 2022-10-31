Poland and South Korea agree to cooperate on nuclear power plant project

The Polish State Assets Ministry and the South Korean Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry reached an agreement in Seoul on Monday on cooperation and support for the Pątnów nuclear power plant project using Korean technology.

The agreement was signed by Assets Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin and Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Lee Chang-Yang.

Just met with the South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Mr. Lee Chang-yang. We had a good discussion during which we both agreed that Poland and South Korea have common goals in respect to the development of nuclear energy.

The parties also pledged to strengthen cooperation in the exchange of necessary information.

No obligations

The potential cooperation is intended to be a parallel initiative to the Polish Nuclear Power Programme.

The agreement does not create any obligations under international law and does not impose any obligations on the parties, the text of the agreement noted.

Letter of intent

At the same time, PGE, a Polish state-owned energy company, ZE PAK, the largest private energy group in Poland and KHNP, a Korean state-owned energy company, signed a letter of intent in Seoul to develop a plan to build a nuclear power plant in Pątnów based on Korean APR 1400 reactor technology.

The companies agreed to perform preliminary environmental analyses, and develop a preliminary budget for the preparation, construction and operation stages, along with a financial model for the project.

They will also assess the possibility of developing cooperation within the Pątnów location, where the last of ZE PAK’s lignite power plants is currently located.

The preliminary development plan is expected to be ready in 2022.