EU and US discuss American legislation discriminating European electric car-makers

European Union trade ministers and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held talks in Prague on Monday to discuss how to deal with US legislation that, according to the EU, discriminates against European electric car-makers.

The ministers were also looking at extending trade support for Ukraine and hoped that a trade deal with Latin American countries would move forward following Brazil’s presidential election, the ministers said before the talks.

👋 Greetings from Prague! Excited to be here to meet with our European partners and discuss how we can strengthen our transatlantic trade relationships. Stay tuned for more updates!

— Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) October 30, 2022

The legislation

Non-US car makers have been angered by the US USD 430 bn “Inflation Reduction Act” from August which is aimed at fighting climate change and making Washington a world leader in the electric vehicle market.

The US law says that electric vehicles have to be assembled in North America to qualify for tax credits. The EU says this discriminates against EU-made cars sold in the US, while US vehicles sold in Europe enjoy the same tax breaks as European ones.

Other issues at hand

The EU and the United States have set up a task force to deal with the issue.

“We are all in all on a positive track and it is very important we are cooperating closely between the EU and the United States as strategic allies, especially in the situation we are facing right now,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, responsible for trade, said ahead of the meeting in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Happy to be in Prague this morning for 🇪🇺 #FACTrade Ministers meeting.

We will discuss the geostrategic importance of #EUTrade policy, including the impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Focus also on #digital trade policy + EU priorities in this key growth area. https://t.co/2NAols9U19

— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) October 31, 2022

“There are also concerns related to the Inflation Reduction Act and its discriminatory provisions. In this regard, we have set up an EU-US task force to deal with these issues,” Mr Dombrovskis added.

Pleased to meet @USTradeRep @AmbassadorTai in Prague.

Productive talks on:

➡️Global Steel Arrangement

➡️Next #TTC meeting 05/12

➡️Priorities of new 🇪🇺-🇺🇸Inflation Reduction Act Taskforce

Crucial that EU & U.S. stay on the same page as we face overlapping global challenges. pic.twitter.com/3l1g1PBfKN

— Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) October 30, 2022

Current deal unacceptable for the EU

Czech Industry and Trade Minister, Jozef Sikela, said there was no deadline for the talks but the current status was unacceptable for Europe.

“I will be pretty frank. I think in the form it was presented, I think for the European Union it is unacceptable. And we simply expect we will get the same status as Canada and Mexico,” the minister told reporters.

He also pointed out that the victory of Brazilian leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil could help move forward talks with South America’s Mercosur bloc on a stalled trade agreement.