Poland’s CPI hits 17.9 pct y/y in October – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 17.9 percent year on year and by 1.8 percent month on month in October 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Monday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that October’s CPI would reach 18.0 percent year on year and 1.7 percent month on month.

In September 2022, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 17.2 percent year on year and by 1.6 percent month on month.