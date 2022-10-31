South Korea starts investigation into Halloween crush

South Korean investigators combed through footage from more than 50 state and private closed-circuit TV cameras as well as from social media videos looking for the cause of the tragic Halloween disaster that resulted in 154 fatalities so far.

Dozens of crime scene investigators and forensics officers descended on the trash-strewn alleys on Monday afternoon. The scene was eerily quiet, with many shops and cafes closed.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised a thorough investigation. Authorities said that their main focus will be reconstructing the chain of events and determining if any people were directly responsible for the crush.

“We are analysing CCTVs to find out the exact cause of the accident,” police chief investigator Nam Gu-jun told reporters.

“We will continue questioning more witnesses, including nearby shop employees,” he said.

The Halloween crush

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

Witnesses described the crowd becoming increasingly unruly and agitated as the evening deepened. Chaos erupted just before the 10:20 pm (13:20 GMT) stampede, witnesses said.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley, crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

The aftermath

The identification of the victims was nearly complete and funeral preparations can move ahead, the Japanese PM said. “We will do our best to provide necessary support by reflecting the opinions of the bereaved families as much as possible.”

Jung Si-hoon, a retiree, placed an old wooden cross at the altar, saying nothing could be done to bring back all the young people who had died.

“Those poor people, all at similar ages to my grandchildren… What more should we say? We should pray for them and wish they rest in peace,” he said.

Schools, kindergartens and companies around the country scrapped planned Halloween events. K-pop concerts and government briefings were also cancelled.

The disaster is the country’s deadliest since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mainly high school students.