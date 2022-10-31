Death toll rises to 141 after bridge collapse in India

The death toll from a bridge collapse in Morbi, western India, rose to 141, a local government official told Reuters on Monday. Rescue teams continue to search for those still missing. Meanwhile, Authorities opened a criminal case into one of the deadliest accidents in the country in the past 10 years.

Cause of crash, criminal case opened

Footage from just before the collapse showed a group of young men taking photos while others tried to sway the bridge before they tumbled into the river below as the cables holding it together gave way.

�� NEW VIDEO: Moment before cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat, India, killing at least 60 #India #Gujarat #BreakingNews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/GHAyEeYZtT

— Breaking Video News (@BreakingVideoHQ) October 30, 2022

Some 400 people had bought tickets to get onto the bridge to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, less than a week after the span was reopened following renovations.

Local police registered a criminal case against unnamed persons responsible for the renovation, maintenance, and management of the bridge.

Gujarat-based electrical appliances maker Oreva group had been in charge of maintaining the bridge for 15 years, Sandeepsinh Zala, the chief officer of Morbi municipality stated.

“They did not give us any information that they were reopening the bridge,” the officer said. “We have not issued any fitness certificates to them,” he added.

Jayrajsinh Jadeja, a local lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, blamed Oreva for selling tickets without restrictions and said overcrowding led to the bridge collapse.

The collapse

The 230-metre footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays when it collapsed on Sunday evening (October 30), plunging people into the river below.

WATCH – Moment of #Morbi bridge collapse caught on camera.#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/2Knwi8gG2p

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 31, 2022

Officials reported the victims were mostly locals who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes.

Eyewitnesses said many of those who fell into the river were children.

Government reaction to the catastrophe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.

The state government has formed a five-member special investigation team to conduct an investigation into the disaster.

Suspension Bridge in BJP’s Gujarat collapsed. More than 400 people fell into water and got injured!

To be noted that, this bridge was renovated & opened just 5 days ago.

This is Gujarat’s development �� pic.twitter.com/8IQi9LHwZR

— YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 30, 2022

Gujarat’s Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, told reporters a case has been filed to probe the tragic accident on the colonial-era bridge, which had been closed for renovation for six months before it was reopened to the public last week.

Unsuccessfull renovation

The bridge was erected during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for half a year and was just reopened earlier in October.