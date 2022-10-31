Dissolution of Russia a possible scenario, expert tells TVP World

Dissolution of Russia is a possible scenario, Sergej Sumlenny, a political analyst and Eastern Europe expert, told TVP World, reiterating his opinion formed some six months ago.

The underground, well-organised resistance has been operating inside the country for years, he said, even though its actions were not visible to the public due to the lack of free media and anti-government protests being considered illegal.

According to Mr Sumlenny, the ongoing war in Ukraine weakened the country’s perception of what is currently happening inside Russia, which may lead to some of its regions to declare independence.

“With constant defeats in Ukraine, Moscow has neither its ‘right police’ nor money,” he explained, adding that the country could share a similar fate with its predecessor USSR which disintegrated in 1991.

