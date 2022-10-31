Death toll rises to 132 after bridge collapse in India

The death toll from a bridge collapse in Morbi, western India, rose to 132, a local government official told Reuters on Monday. Rescue teams continue to search for those still missing.

The 230-metre footbridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying the Diwali, or festival of lights, and Chhath Puja holidays when it collapsed on Sunday evening (October 30), plunging people into the river below.

WATCH – Moment of #Morbi bridge collapse caught on camera.#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/2Knwi8gG2p

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 31, 2022

Officials reported the victims were mostly locals who were visiting the bridge for recreational purposes.

Eyewitnesses said many of those who fell into the river were children.

Government action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state of Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he had directed the state chief minister to mobilise teams urgently for the rescue operation.

The state government has formed a five-member special investigation team to conduct an investigation into the disaster.

Suspension Bridge in BJP’s Gujarat collapsed. More than 400 people fell into water and got injured!

To be noted that, this bridge was renovated & opened just 5 days ago.

This is Gujarat’s development 👇 pic.twitter.com/8IQi9LHwZR

— YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 30, 2022

Gujarat’s Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, told reporters a case has been filed to probe the tragic accident on the colonial-era bridge, which had been closed for renovation for six months before it was reopened to the public last week.

Unsuccessfull renovation

The bridge was erected during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for half a year and was just reopened earlier in October.