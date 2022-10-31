LIVE: 250th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. A series of blasts were heard

in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to

Reuters witnesses in the city.

07:51 CET

There is no light and water in some areas of #Kyiv because of the #Russian attacks, reports mayor @Vitaliy_Klychko. pic.twitter.com/m7XSHp70ha

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2022

07:35 CET

The #Kharkiv subway suspended its work due to explosions. pic.twitter.com/87tHbPkajM

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2022

07:30 CET

Russians attacked one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Cherkasy Oblast causing power shortages in parts of the region, Cherkasy Oblast Head Ihor Taburets says.https://t.co/tnbEvbFwD5

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 31, 2022

07:29 CET

‼️#Ukrainian media reports explosions in the regions of #Zaporizhzhia, #Kirovograd, #Kyiv, #Kharkiv and #Odesa. Air defense systems work in #Poltava, #Vinnytsia and #Dnipropetrovsk regions.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2022

07:28 CET

A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes.

07:21 CET

Air alert in all regions of #Ukraine except #Crimea. pic.twitter.com/plfrzsvW0E

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 31, 2022

07:00 CET

If price rises continue, the recent setback in supply caused by Russia pulling out of the deal could add to global food inflation and worsen hunger, Bloomberg wrote.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 31, 2022