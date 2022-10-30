Bolsonaro and Lula go head-to-head in tight presidential elections in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are neck and neck in a tense battle for the presidency in Brazil. A decisive vote between two candidates takes place in an electronic vote procedure.

As much as 60 percent of the voting machines were counted with 50,12 percent of votes casted for Bolsonaro and 49,88 percent for Lula.





Jair Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first round of voting on October 2 among a field of 11 candidates. Pollsters said they recalibrated their methods based on that result, but most analysts still say Sunday’s runoff could go either way.





Mr Lula was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions. However, the Supreme Court overturned it last year, clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term. clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.





Mr Lula and the Workers Party he heads were accused of looting pension funds, embezzling public funds, and giving out illegal contracts that cost Brazilian taxpayers billions of dollars while in power.





Luiz Lula vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and social policies during a commodity boom when he first governed Brazil. He also vows to combat the destruction of the Amazon rainforest and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks.





A second term for Bolsonaro would keep Brazil on a path of free-market reforms and looser environmental protections while cementing a coalition of right-wing parties and farm interests.





Mr Bolsonaro has also stated many times that he will stand with Christians in his majority Catholic nation against abortion and the same radical gender theory now engulfing the West, which he said leftists seek to promulgate in schools.