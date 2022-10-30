Russia failed to destroy Ukrainian computer systems, US helped to defend it

Russia was unable to destroy Ukrainian computer infrastructure in a massive cyberattack in February. Ukrainian success in defending it was in part a result of the support of the US National Cyber ​​Force Mission (CNMF).

According to the BBC, a team from the USA came to Ukraine for a short reconnaissance in December 2021. After assessing the situation, the experts decided to stay.





“We did not withdraw the team, we strengthened it,” said Gen. William J. Hartman directing the CNMF.





“Infiltration of computer networks for many years was mostly about espionage, the theft of data, but recently it is more and more militarized and associated with destructive activities such as sabotage or preparation for war,” the BBC stated.





The editors noted that American military specialists, coming to the rescue, had been deployed to allied countries, including other places in Europe, since 2018. This did not include countries such as Great Britain, Germany or France which had their experts.





Hours before the invasion began on February 24, a cyberattack paralyzed a US satellite communications provider that supported the Ukrainian military. Many predicted that this would be the beginning of a wave of attacks aimed at destroying key infrastructure, such as f.e., the railway network.





However, this did not happen, the BBC reports, quoting Hartman, who said the Russians were not successful because the Ukrainians were well prepared for cyber attacks.