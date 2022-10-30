World News 30.10

Russia backs out of the “grain corridor” deal and resumes its hunger blackmail of the world, Halloween celebrations in South Korea turn truly gruesome as over 150 die in a stampede, and Brazilians flock to the polling stations in the second round of the presidential election. This and much more are in the Sunday edition of World News.

Ukrainian counteroffensive approaches Kherson

It is the 249th day of Russia’s full-scale aggression against its neighbour. Slowly but steadily, Ukrainian forces have been inching closer to liberating the city of Kherson. TVP World’s Sally Jastrzębska reported from Ukraine on the prospects of the Ukrainian forces liberating this key city.

Russia reneges on ‘grain corridor’ deal

Moscow has announced it will withdraw from the agreement which allows for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The development comes following a successful Ukrainian attack against a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea.

Cyber war

According to new findings, private messages between UK’s ex-Prime Minister, Liz Truss and foreign officials, including messages relating to the war in Ukraine, fell into foreign hands when her mobile phone was hacked. This occurred before Ms. Truss was appointed Prime Minister.

Deadly stampede in Seoul during Halloween celebration

In the South Korean capital of Seoul, spooky Halloween celebrations turned into veritable horror, as at least 150 individuals were killed in a stampede. Officials say it took place after masses of people tried to move through an overcrowded, narrow street.

U.S. mid-term election approaching

Amid emotions accompanying the mid-term elections, it seems not everyone can keep their cool. An attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left him having to undergo open-skull surgery after a man assaulted him with a hammer inside his own house.

Brazilians vote in polarising presidential election

Brazilians are voting in the second and final round of presidential elections. Opinion surveys showed on Saturday the race had tightened ahead of the vote, with former left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s lead over the current president Jair Bolsonaro slightly narrowing. The first partial results are expected to be released around 10 pm GMT, with full results likely available on Monday morning.

Oldest Guantanamo prisoner released

The oldest prisoner has been released from the infamous Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Allegedly sympathising with Al-Quaeda following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Saif Paracha spent the previous two decades of his inside a prison in a U.S. semi-exclave in Cuba.

Museum in UK to return skulls taken as war trophies in Zimbabwe

London’s Natural History Museum and Cambridge University have said they are ready to co-operate with Zimbabwe to return human remains that were collected in the southern African country during the colonial era.

Three weeks to World Cup in Qatar

Sunday marks three weeks until the 2022 Football World Cup kicks off. The championship in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar is scheduled to last between November 20 and December 18. TVP World’s report on the state of preparations and whether everybody will watch the event which is mired in controversy.

World News’ guest

Jacek Raubo, PhD, a specialist in the field of security and defence, was World’s guest invited to discuss the latest development in Ukraine’s Kherson counteroffensive.